All evacuation alerts lifted for Boundary region

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says evacuation alerts for the 1136 properties across the Boundary, affecting about 2200 people, are now rescinded.

No properties within the region are on evacuation alert or order due to the 2020 freshet, but everyone is still urged to keep away from the edges of watercourses.

This as the BC River Forecast Centre lifted the High Streamflow Advisory for the region on Monday.

The RDKB and City of Grand Forks are gradually starting to remove temporary flood protective works like Tiger Dams in the Grand Forks area starting with the business-fronts.

In the Regional District of Central Kootenay: Evacuation alerts are also rescinded for Crawford Creek, Duhamel Creek, Salmo-Ymir, Slocan River drainage region, and Braodwater Road.

