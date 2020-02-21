ANKORS addresses impacts of Nelson drug advisory

The deaths of two overdose victims last Sunday have everyone at ANKORS grief stricken.

This following the release of a Drug Advisory by Nelson Police on Sunday, and an update from the Department that followed Monday.

The AIDS Network Outreach Support Society's Nelson branch has also felt the impact of Sunday's tragedy in another way.

The leader of the Drug Checking Project Chloe Sage says testing has increased significantly since the Drug Advisory's release.

She says a lot of people that haven’t used drug checking before have been coming into test their substances, and pick up fentanyl test strips.

Usually the facility sees between 2 and 10 drug checks per day, peaking during festival season, but every day this week has reportedly seen 10 drug checks.

Sage says everyone at the Nelson branch knew at least one of the two people who passed away, and are dealing with fear surrounding the unknown content of the dangerous drug supply.

She adds while it’s easy to come up with assumptions, and fentanyl is certainly deadly, the root of the toxic supply has yet to be officially confirmed.