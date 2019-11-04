Another new fire engine for the Trail area

Good news when it comes to the new fire engine in the Trail area.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue had a new engine, but last Summer it was written off after the acid spill on Highway 22..

Regional Fire Chief Dan Derby calls the truck the workhorse of their fleet that responds across the service area.

There have been some tweaks compared to the last new engine, including a new safety feature with a recessed hose bed on the top of the truck.

There's also a mobile computer aided dispatch, which is a direct communications link from the truck to 9-1-1 dispatchers in Kelowna.

He says over the last year they had to shuffle their fleet across four different stations to balance their response capacity with the apparatus they had available, which worked but wasn't ideal.

Meanwhile Derby says the ICBC process to replace the 800-thousand dollar fire truck was fair.