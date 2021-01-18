Anti-COVID Flash Mob, Knife Attack, More in Trail RCMP Report

A 40 year old stabbing victim was found surprisingly uninjured after the incident was reported near the cenotaph downtown Trail on Friday, January 15th.

The Trail man carried a small metal tin in his jacket pocket which investigators believe prevented the suspect's knife from penetrating his clothing and reaching his skin.

The suspect, a 46-year old Trail man was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene and remains in custody.

The incident was believed to be isolated in nature.

Trail RCMP are investigating a Thursday incident when a 61-year old Rossland man declined to wear a face mask and became aggressive with Red Mountain Ski Resort staff.

The man allegedly pushed an employee, blew air in the faces of staff and coughed on others but has since been banned from returning.

This behaviour doesn't come cheap, as Sergeant Mike Wicentowich says both refusing to wear a mask and acting in an inappropriate manor the way the suspect is alleged to can see $230 fines issued under the Emergency Program Act.

The detachment wasn't exactly sure what to expect at Walmart on Sunday, January 17th, but a 63-year old woman was spoken to by police around the same time as the proposed "No Mask Flash Mob".

There was also one other person reportedly refusing to wear a mask but they departed prior to police arrival.

The detachment caught word of the event last Tuesday on social media and four officers were present at the store to help keep the peace.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich says they were unsure if the post was directed locally or nation-wide, but upon further research they found the “No Mask Flash Mob” had actually been posted to a larger area, and possibly all over North America.

He adds the Trail area generally has a high compliance rate and the community is urged to keep following provincial health orders as vaccines slowly roll-in.