April snow-pack bulletin addressed by RDKB Emergency Manager

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says snowpack numbers have dropped 12% in the Boundary Region, and 4% for the West Kootenays since March 1st, but we're not out of the woods yet.

RDKB Interim Emergency Manager Mark Stephens says the West Kootenays sits at 118%, with the Boundary at 122%, which is higher than last year but lower than in 2018.

He adds the BC River Forecast Centre considers anything over 120% to be at high risk of flooding, so they’re taking the appropriate precautions.

Stephens says they're seeing positive community responses in preparing for the possibility of another emergency, and they’re also seeing a recent boost in registrants for their emergency evacuation alerts.

While numbers slumped prior to the pandemic, recent reminders appear to be helping with about 1500 people currently signed up.

Find details at the RDKB's website, along with tips on how to best prepare your home.

Stephens says RDKB residents are encouraged to download the Voyent Alert! application, adding their evacuation alert app is the fastest way to get word out to residents.

Their Emergency Operations Centre continues to assist in planning for freshet through the added COVID-19 lens.

