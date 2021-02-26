Arrest Made Following Armed Robbery in Castlegar

Castlegar RCMP says a 43-year old Castlegar man believed to be responsible for an armed robbery Thursday evening remains in custody while police continue their investigation.

Late on February 25th, just before 9:30PM, Castlegar RCMP responded to the 1100-block of 4th Street downtown regarding an armed robbery that had just been committed.

A Castlegar resident had been walking home when confronted by a man allegedly armed with a knife and bear spray.

The suspect fled on foot northbound with a small amount of cash after allegedly threatening violence and demanding money from the victim, who did not receive any injuries.

The suspect was described to police and as a result of the investigation an individual matching his description was located and apprehended.

The investigation continues but anyone with additional information is urged to come forward.