Arrest Made Following Grand Forks Mischief Spree

A 64-year old man was recently arrested following a weekend spree of broken windows, damage to license plates and more in Grand Forks.

RCMP Sergeant Darryl Peppler says the damage was widespread, impacting the 68th Ave Dental Office, a 19th Street business and a downtown coffee shop, as well as spray painting over vehicle license plates and fences along the route.

The first few reports of mischief hit the detachment last week and the suspect was arrested by 6AM on Sunday, released on conditions to appear in court this April.

Peppler says RCMP will be following up with the individual and any repeat incidents will see additional arrests made, adding at that point RCMP would be able to consult with crown counsel regarding whether or not the suspect can be held pending court.

Sergeant Peppler says they're still receiving calls as the investigation continues and anyone else noticing property damage is urged to contact the detachment.