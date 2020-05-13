Art for Food Campaign supports local foodbanks

Nelson's View Point Art Gallery has had to move online since closing their doors, but not without doing what they can to support an unsettled community.

The gallery opened almost a year ago, but closed due to the pandemic on March 16th just before their anniversary.

The Art for Food campaign launched this month with 100% of proceeds supporting local foodbanks around the region.

The foodbanks selected by artists so far include the Nelson Community Food Centre, Trail United Church Food bank, Creston Gleaner’s Food Bank, Nelson Cares Society Stepping Stones, and Kimberly Helping Hands Food Bank Society.

Owner and Operator Carolyn Beck says they’ve received quite a positive response from artists.

The Gallery is waiving commissions and covering all promotion and processing fees to encourage the artists; so far over $6500 worth of art has been donated and $700 has been raised.

Beck says the campaign kicked off May 1st and is expected to run for two months, but it could be shorter if they run out of donated art.