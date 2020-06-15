Assistant Chief speaks to busy week for Nelson fire crews

Nelson Fire Rescue had their hands full last week with three structure fires in three days.

Assistant Chief Michael Daloise says crews responded to 15 calls in four days adding the severity of those calls was a lot to keep up with.

He says they’ve got a pretty tired group of firefighters who have been working very hard; although some people believe the work is done once a fire is out, a lot of effort goes into cleaning up and preparing for the next call-out.

Daloise says Tuesday’s multiple fires are a good example: Crews on scene for the first blaze were able to jump on one truck and respond to a motor vehicle incident, but once they got back to the hall and had their first engine equipped again they were immediately called out to the second structure fire.

He says it was all hands on deck Thursday evening for a blaze downtown to a two-story building housing numerous businesses.

That fire was extremely challenging due to multiple renovations to the building that created void spaces; Daloise tells the EZ Rock Newsroom that the structure was basically a house built around house, which made it very difficult to gain access to the focus point of the fire.

Thursday's blaze started just before 5:30PM and crews didn't make it home until about 2:30AM on Friday.

Last Monday crews also conducted a water rescue for a capsized kayaker.

Daloise says they've received some calls and inquiries regarding potential arson being involved, but there is currently no indication that last week’s events are the result of an arsonist.