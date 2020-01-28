Basin PLAYS Initiative sees almost $380,000 towards 24 projects

Another list of funded programs from the Columbia Basin Trust is seeing 24 projects recieve almost $380,000 total.

This through The Trust's Basin PLAYS initiative aimed towards physcial literacy and youth sports.

CBT Manager Michelle d'Entremont says they're looking to supprot efforts to increase participation in sports and physical activites through projects that will increase and expand on the quality and diversity of equipment and infastructure in the basin.

Of the $377,000 total, the seven highest listed earning recipients will see $25,000 injections for projects including new playgrounds, and more.

Other projects included are new training equipment for Fruitvale's Beaver Valley Skating Club, and building an adventure circuit at a school in Rossland.

Another recipient is the Taghum Community Society who can now convert a currently unused space outside the Hall into a plaground for ages 5 to 12, plus additional landscaping.

Stay tuned to hear from recipients.