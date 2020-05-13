BC announces smartphones to help connect vulnerable population

The Homelessness Community Action Grant program in partnership with 7-Eleven and the Social Planning and Research Council of BC is securing 3500 smartphones to be distributed by community organizations that support the vulnerable.

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction says increased access to tech can help connect people with health and social supports.

1000 smartphones have already been distributed, and the additional 2500 go to organizations and community response networks across the province.

There are even a few Kootenay communities onboard including Nelson, Trail, Grand Forks, and Cranbrook.

