BC Bat Program talks COVID-19, Castlegar council talks hen keeping

The BC Community Bat Program has been impacted by the pandemic, but their annual bat count will still go next month.

Wildlife Biologist with the BC Bat Program and Nelsonite, Elodie Kuhnert, says the biggest obstacle for them is that directly working or making physical contact with the critters is discouraged for the time being.

She says bats in BC do not carry COVID-19, but it’s not impossible that a person with COVID-19 could pass it on to a bat and so they're still taking precautions.

Kuhnert says the annual bat count still has the green light for this year; it involves two sessions and four counts with the first session starting June 1st.

She adds the bat count is important to monitor the population and ensure they’re staying healthy.

The bat population is counted every year, and consistent numbers and results means the population is doing well.

Kuhnert says bat populations in the Kootenays seem to be managing well so far, adding there aren't currently any signs to suggest white-nose-syndrome is present here but there's still a chance it could pop up one day.

The City of Castlegar is seeking feedback regarding keeping urban hens on residential properties.

This following an 18-month Urban Hen Pilot Project launched July 2017 which saw two participants.

City councillor Maria McFaddin says she's heard interest from the community, adding people seem to be more keen on keeping chickens once the pilot project has ended so they can keep what infrastructure they put in place.

Mayor Tassone says it’s not just councillors and city staff getting requests; he’s been asked about residential hen-keeping as well.

The discussion was forwarded to the Advisory Planning Commission and feedback is being sought through the public hearing process, with third reading and adoption of the bylaw still ahead.