BC declares State of Emergency to support Pandemic response

BC's Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, has declared a provincial state of emergency to support the province wide response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Declaring a State of Emergency allows the province to implement any provincial emergency measures required with access to land and human resource assets.

This effect will initially last 14 days, and may be extended.

This comes after Tuesday's declaration of a Public Health Emergency from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Dr. Henry says three new deaths were reported yesterday afternoon in BC, totalling seven across the province, with 186 total cases and seven in Interior Health.

She adds that bars, clubs, and entertainment venues unable to maintain recommended social distancing must close, and restaurants can switch to take-out or delivery.

