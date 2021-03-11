BC Government Urges Aquarium Owners to Inspect for Invasive Mussels

BC's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy is urging anyone with moss balls in their aquariums to inspect the plant for invasive zebra mussels.

The highly invasive species has been found in a number of locations across BC: Over 600 inspections were carried out at retail aquatic pet and plant stores over the weekend and found zebra mussels in moss balls at multiple locations.

These mussels pose a major threat if released into BC waterways and are part of the reason for watercraft inspection stations on our roadsides from May through October.

People are reporting finding the mussel infested moss balls in aquariums across Western Canada and in several US states.

The problem is being investigated by the Conservation Officer Service and stores that may potentially have contaminated moss balls are being notified.

The moss balls, often sold as marimo moss balls, are a species of green algae typically bought to improve water quality.

Head online to find out what you need to do if you find these invasive zebra mussels.