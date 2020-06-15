BC ordered to pay up following tubing incident near Christina Lake

The Provincial Government is being ordered to pay up after a tubing incident from 8-years ago in the Christina Lake area.

Carol Barrie's husband, Andrew, was one of three who passed away on July 28th, 2012, when tubing down the Kettle River led them over Cascade Falls.

BC's Supreme Court says the province is liable, and is ordering a payment of $150,000 to the plaintiff, Barrie.

That's on account of provable loss, and for legal fee coverage after the province has repeatedly delayed proceedings.