BC Transit recovery plan sees additional safety measures

BC Transit is making moves to keep guidelines on track with the province's Restart Plan.

Pandemic measures already in place include enhanced cleaning and sanitization, limiting passenger capacity and more.

New procedures include better utilizing times and places with extra capacity for improved management, encouraging the use of face coverings on buses and at bus stops, as well as accelerating the installation of protective barriers for operators.

RDCK Research Analyst Tom Dool says they’ve taken about 55% hit in ridership through the pandemic, adding that the people riding for now are mostly there because they require transportation to get to critical services like food, employment and medical attention.

Dool says so long as these people have to use the service it’s crucial they’re kept safe, and so far there has been no instance of COVID-19 transmission on a BC Transit bus.

Another new change effective June 1st is the return of front door loading and fare collection.

