BCAAP funding lands at Nelson's Norman Stibb's Municipal Airport

(Image provided by City of Nelson)

The City of Nelson says almost $160,000 dollars from BC Air Access Program grant funding will improve existing infrastructure at the Norman Stibb's Municipal Airport.

Upgrades are said to improve the aerodrome by extending and resurfacing the tarmac apron.

A new automated entrance gate will also be installed and the existing perimeter fencing is being repaired.

The City says BCAAP grants can be very competitive adding Nelson applications were boosted by community support, with leaders of local emergency services like BC Wildfire Services, search and rescue org's, medical services, plus numerous business owners and the Nelson Pilot's Association all writing letters supporting the application.

Back in 2018 the city was awarded $75,000 by the same program to go towards the $150,000 new aircraft refuelling system; that project was completed in March.