Bell Let's Talk Day Encourages Discussions About Mental Health

January 28th is Bell Let's Talk Day; the world's biggest conversation about mental health.

Today Bell is donating five cents to Canadian mental health programs for each of the following:

Every text, local or long-distance call by Bell customers, any tweet or Tik-Tok video using the BellLetsTalk hashtag, every view of the Bell Let's Talk Day video online, plus any use of the Bell Let's Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat filter.

There are also a plethora of events taking place today online.

Of the over two-million people enrolled in Canadian post-secondary institutions almost 70% are 24-years old or under, a demographic particularly susceptible to developing mental health issues.

That's why the new National Standard of Canada for Mental Health and Well-Being for Post-Secondary Students, created with support from Bell Let's Talk, is being introduced to help increase awareness, improve life, resiliency skills, and the overall educational environment for students.

The Standard includes a toolkit including conversation guides and helpful templates for use in schools, communities and workplaces, because while it can be hard to talk about mental illness, the Mental Health Commission reports that on any given week over 500,000 Canadians are unable to go to work due to mental health problems.

Read more about the National Standard or download the toolkit here.

Read more about Bell Let’s Talk Day here.