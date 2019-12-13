Big award for Selkirk Paving

Selkirk Paving got some recognition at the BC Highways Contractor Awards Luncheon in Victoria recently receiving the Dedication to Community Service Award.

Area Manager Tony Maida says community service is important to the team at Selkirk Paving.

The province says that there were several reasons Selkirk got the award, including donating funds to the Rossland Skatepark, donating time and materials to the Nelson Tennis Club and the Nelson Nordic Ski Club, and donating a pathway to the City of Nelson Hall Street Project last Spring.

They also engaged with families with their Dig With Dad event at the Chakho Mika Mall which allowed kids to check out construction equipment while raising over 5 thousand dollars for ALS.

