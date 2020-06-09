Black Lives Matter rally in Rossland sees packed crowd

It was a very large turnout at Friday's Black Lives Matter rally in Rossland.

There were easily over 100 people, and mostly everybody wore a face-mask per requests from the event organizer.

That from rally speaker Mayor Kathy Moore who says it was an awakening to see more people involved, especially having such a diverse age group come out to take part.

She says the event packed the Harry Lefevre Square, and might have seen even more people than recent rallies in Trail and Nelson.

Mayor Moore says she's proud of both the community and organizers as people were sincere in their concern, care and wanting change.

She says it’s important to address social issues and work to craft new solutions, adding she belives that perhaps there are social service agencies in better positions to deal with some social issues like mental health and poverty related instances than police forces.

EZ Rock's own Shaun Montague had boots on the ground at Friday's event.

He says between 200 and 300 hundred people showed up in total as groups came and went throughout the event's entirety.

Montague says the general tone of the event was a mixed-bag: People felt sad and angry, but also wanted to show their support and voice displeasure with racism, in Canada and around the world.

He adds that if you want to support the cause, all you have to do is show up and be present.

A similar event goes in Castlegar this Saturday.