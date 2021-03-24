Border Bruins Owner Addresses Application to Privatize Club

(Image provided by Facebook)

The longest standing team in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League has never won a title and has only made playoffs once in the past 18 years, but could privatizing the club increase their future chances?

Grand Forks Border Bruins Owner Doctor Mark Szynkaruk believes so:

He says the team has had to decline potential player-developmental opportunities over recent years due to financial limitations, but an application to privatize could be their saving grace.

The Bruins are writing to the League's Board of Governors after the team's Board of Directors put the proposal to vote at a recent meeting with Association Members, which went over well.

Szynkaruk says community ownership often means a fickle financial support base, while privatizing under an individual owner allows for more secure and deeper funding.

He adds The Border Bruins have a ton of potential for recruiting players and moving players up the ladder, but a lot of that relies on “you get what you pay for”, and privatizing the team could pay for a whole lot more.

Doctor Szynkaruk says a no-relocation clause is one big highlight in the purchase agreement that he’s still finalizing, to ensure the Border Bruins don't leave their home in the Boundary.

He says he's well positioned to hit the ground running once all is finalized to start building for next season.

A decision from The League's Board of Governors is expected this spring.