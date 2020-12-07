Boundary-Similkameen MLA Addresses new Parliamentary Secretary Role

Recently appointed Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell says he's honoured to be sworn in as BC's Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development.

Russell has spent time with the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary as both Chair and Rural-Grand Forks Director.

He recalls first meeting Premier John Horgan in Prince George during a forestry convention, adding they further built on their relationship during work amidst 2018 Grand Forks flooding.

He says he’d like to be able to look back a few years down road and say he did good job ensuring the rural-BC lens was applied to policies and programs delivered as a government, using healthcare and forestry management as examples.

Russell adds while health care is a universal issue, the challenges in delivery for rural communities need to be recognized and built on.

He says his time as RDKB Area D (Rural Grand Forks) Director was a great opportunity to get his footing for this new role, adding he’s already facing an enormously broad range of issues but had gotten used to juggling a lot of diverse requests in his electoral area role before stepping up as a provincial representative.

Russell says he's glad his statements regarding structural support needed within government to apply a rural lens to provincial policies didn't fall on deaf ears.