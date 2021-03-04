Brenton Raby Addresses Nelson By-Election Run, Duff Runs for Castlegar

(Image provided by Facebook)

Brenton Raby is one of three candidates in this month's Nelson By-Election.

Raby says he enjoys participating in local government as many of the decisions can directly affect him; he’s running because he doesn't always feel his perspective is well represented.

The EZ Rock Newsroom asked Raby of his main goals:

He says he has many goals, adding the key to accomplishing objectives is a core commitment to transparency, due process, and preparing for what might be a long recovery progress for the community from COVID-19.

His main community concerns include affordability, livability, and businesses and employment support and retention.

Raby says his role as a small business operator downtown is one of many that he’s proud of around Nelson; he’s spent time on the Heritage Commission, Nelson Advisory Committee, and Board of Variance which he’s chaired for some time now.

Raby says he's also worked as Operator at the Community Complex for a number of years driving the Zamboni, but he’s happiest when volunteering for community-driven initiatives.

The EZ Rock Newsroom caught up with Daniel Nolan earlier this week after dropping out of the race, and will be hearing from the other candidates over the coming days.

General Voting Day for the Nelson By-Election to fill a vacant seat on city council goes March 27th.

Another name is being dropped in the hat ahead of the City of Castlegar's Mayoral By-Election.

Kirk Duff announced his intentions via Facebook on Tuesday.

Duff has served 18 years as a City Councillor and nine years as the city's Regional District representative.

Other Castlegar candidates to publically state their intentions so far are Florio Vassilakakis and Gord Lamont.

Candidates have between March 9th and 19th to officially submit Nomination Packages and General Voting Day goes April 24th.