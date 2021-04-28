Brian Bogle Addresses By-Election Victory

Brian Bogle's landslide victory in Castlegar's By-Election was a surprise for the former Safeway Manager.

Bogle says time seemed to move slower through General Voting Day, adding it’s all in the voters’ hands and you never truly know what people are feeling, but it was rewarding in the end and he’s very pleased.

He says he was overwhelmed when he initially saw the preliminary results; it was Bogle’s first swing at city council and finished more than 1100 votes above the runner-up with 1518 total.

The official results later confirmed his victory.

Bogle thanks everyone who hit the polls through April, but also everyone who ran in the by-election for both Mayor and City Council.

He says it’s not an easy thing to do to put yourself out there but he’s glad that everyone did for the love of the community.