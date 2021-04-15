Brian Bogle runs for Castlegar Council

Four candidates are in the running for a vacant City Councillor seat for the City of Castlegar, and over-15-year resident Brian Bogle is among the bunch.

The former Castlegar-Safeway Manager says affordable housing is one main concern of his and we need to identify suitable land and partners for buildings and consider reducing servicing costs to help get projects started.

Bogle says it’s important the city continues working closely with The Castlegar and Area Economic Development Committee to attract new business and support local business in the area.

He adds that the airport continues to be an area of concern, and while reliability is improving, the city needs to be ready for post-COVID-19 travel and lobby hard for additional destinations to be added back to the schedule.

Bogle says he's proud of funds he's already brought to the community through opportunities to lead national fundraising campaigns at Safeway, supporting local groups including Special Olympics, Hospice, Community Harvest Food Bank, The West Kootenay Brain Injury Association and Kootenay Family Place.

Bogle calls himself a proactive team player with a concessive building-approach to reaching decisions, and adds he’s not afraid to consider other people's opinions and possibly adapt his own for the common goal of reaching a decision.

The EZ Rock Newsroom will be hearing from the remaining City Council candidates in the days to follow and Mayoral candidate stories can be found online.

Castlegar’s by-election goes April 24th.