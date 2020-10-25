Brittny Anderson addresses General Voting Day victory, final counting

The NDP's Brittny Anderson is Saturday night's election winner for the Nelson-Creston riding.

Anderson tells The EZ Rock Newsroom that with final count still around the corner, for now she’s focused on cleaning up signs, her office and house as well as catching up on her agenda package with a Nelson city council meeting set for tomorrow.

She says she didn't have any predictions going into the election and doesn’t have any now, but she is hopeful.

Anderson says she’s grateful for how enthusiastic and involved the community has been so far, adding we all come from a wonderful and supportive place.

Elections BC says Anderson received 39.86% of votes on Saturday compared to runner-up Nicole Charlwood for the BC Green party with 32.94%.

They hope to deliver final results by November 16th.



RESULTS - Nelson-Creston*

*(Results as of 09:00hrs - 10/25/2020. To be updated)

Votes: 13,490/29,389 45.9% Polls: 77/78 98.7%