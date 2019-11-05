Busy few weeks for Nelson Police

Busy few weeks for police in Nelson.

On October 25th, Nelson Police searched a home in the Gyro Park area, after a lengthy investigation into reports of drug activity in the home.

A man and a woman, who are said to be known to police, were arrested and a quantity of suspected cocaine and ketamine was located.

The man is facing drug charges.

Meanwhile police got a report of an alleged assault with a weapon at a home in the Rosemont area last month.

A man had been struck in the head with what's believed to be a sock filled with rocks.

The victim also said the suspect tried to stab him before leaving the residence.

Police identified the suspect as a 40 year old man with an extensive history of violent behaviour in several provinces including BC and Saskatchewan.

Two days later the suspect was located at Our Daily Bread, and after the building was safely contained by police, the man was arrested without incident.

The man is facing several charges, and was found to have several warrants from the Lower Mainland.

He remains in custody at the Okanagan Correction Centre.