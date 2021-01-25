Camp Koolaree Loses Washrooms Building to Windstorm

(Image provided by Camp Koolaree Society: Fallen trees crushing Camp Koolaree’s wash house.)

Work continues to build a new washhouse at Camp Koolaree just outside of Nelson, but this month's wind storm virtually cut their current washrooms building in half.

Society President Peter Herd says the camp has operated for 90 years and while he has seen trees take out smaller structures, he's never experienced damage on this scale, rendering a building unusable.

He says the washhouse was fully functional and still being used at the time, and although the camp has started fundraising and construction efforts for a new washroom building, only the exterior work has begun so far.

Several large trees came down around January 13th and Herd says other damage includes general debris and one tree landing on a stack of blocks that were set for the inside walls of the new washroom facility; that mess hasn't yet been cleaned up but is considered a potential loss.

The camp went it's first year without overnight camping in 2020 but hopes to continue day-camping this year; normally hosting about 130 to 150 campers during a non-COVID-19 summer.

The Camp Koolaree Society is a registered charity with the United Church of Canada and has served generations of Kootenay Families since 1931.