Canada Post suspends Monday delivery for parts of Central, Southern BC

Canada Post took to Twitter today, September 14th, stating delivery is being suspended for the day as to not send out delivery agents in unsafe conditions.

They say this is due to poor air quality in Central and Southern BC caused by forest fires.

The Kootenays, including Cranbrook, Castlegar, Nelson and Trail are listed as being delayed.

A post from Interior Health on Sunday confirms fires in the Western United States are causing higher than normal smoke pollution.

IH is advising people to stay indoors as much as possible and close your windows.