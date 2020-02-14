Canada's first craft cannabis park set to land in Castlegar

Canada's first craft cannabis park is on the way; look no further than Castlegar's airport lands.

A recent release speaks to a finalized lease agreement between Cannabis West Development Cooperation and the City of Castlegar, with plans to develop a home to many of the country's top cannabis brands, and many of the region's local cultivators.

Mayor Bruno Tassone says they were first approached about a year ago, adding he hopes to see a successful phase 1, with phase 2 and 3 to follow.

Phase 1 will see 10 units occupying 3 acres of land, with an estimated 30-50 full-time and 50-80 part-time employees.

Phase 2 and 3 is set to see an additional 50-60 units, 180-300 full-time employees, and up to 420 part-time employees.

Each 7000 square foot unit will reportedly be independent from one another operating as standalone facilities.

Mayor Tassone says the project puts Castlegar on the map, which is important.

Following development the Cooperation will lease and sell individual cultivation units to licenced growers.

Pre-construction is expected to start soon, weather permitting, and local trades and labour will reportedly be utilized whenever possible.