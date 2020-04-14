CanadaRockFest connects rockstars with other self-isolators

CanadaRockFest is keeping spirits high and speakers blaring through the pandemic with an online concert series totally free of cost.

Owner and Organizer Chuck Varabioff says hosting Cannafest years prior has taught him that rock stars are much like us, and so long as they’re bored at home as well, it’s a win-win situation.

Last Saturday's online performance featured five or six songs and a Q&A with LA Gun's Kurt Frohlich, who's returning to CanadaRockFest's Facebook page this Saturday at 5PM and bringing some friends.

He says an online rock star bracket much like sporting brackets is now launched as well to keep music-fans entertained, and the team is putting together cash prizes for participators adding anyone wanting to donate prizes can get in touch too.

Varabioff says a lot of people are asking if the Grand Forks-based festival will continue as planned this August; as of now they’re still planning on it.

He adds the team is monitoring the situation every day and announcements will be made when it’s more apparent whether or not the show can go on.