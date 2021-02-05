Castlegar Adopts Animal Control and Licencing Bylaw

Castlegar pet owners will want to know the city adopted their Animal Control and Licencing Bylaw this week, and services to help put the bylaw to work are on the horizon.

The bylaw replaces breed-specific dog bylaws with a new three tiered approach to determine if and just how dangerous or problematic a dog is.

Dogs over three months old now require licence tags; a similar registration process for cats becomes effective 2022 to ensure they can be returned home if they end up at the shelter.

The bylaw outlines new standards of care for pets and pet ownership, as well as animal sheltering, bee and hen keeping, exotic pets, farm animals and much more.

Council is set to adopt their three-year animal control and sheltering service agreement with BC SPCA later this month.