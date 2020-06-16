Castlegar Black Lives Matter rally sees hundreds despite rain

The rain didn't stop people from attending Castlegar's Black Lives Matter Solidarity event on Saturday as over 200 people got together outside City Hall.

Speakers from the indigenous community, Kootenay Muslim Association, the crowd and more helped recognize those who have lost their lives to police brutality and faced racism in general.

One speaker at the event was Basil Fuller on behalf of Canada Jamaica Link Up; he started driving truck in the area here back in 2013 after moving from Jamaica.

Basil says he feels so much more welcome here seeing how many people are with the movement, and how many people came out to listen to him speak considering the weather, adding his only wish was for friends, co-workers, and business associates that he’s introduced to the system here as truck drivers to be present as well.

Basil throws annual parties for children in the community, partially fundraising towards a hot lunch program in schools.

He says the community’s response on Saturday was heartwarming and brings joy, adding it encourages him to keep pushing forwards with the parties and pushing for more sponsors.

At one point during the event attendees took a knee and held a moment of silence to remember the lives lost to police brutality, including that of George Floyd.