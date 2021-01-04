Castlegar City Council Discusses Renewable Energy Plan

Castlegar city council is gearing up for final adoption mid-January of the West Kootenay 100% Renewable Energy Plan, with a discussion at their last meeting.

Staff is also recommending implantation of the plan's priority actions be looked into as part of the 2021 Official Community Plan review.

The priority actions are developing an electric vehicle charging strategy, increasing new building's efficiency requirements, adopting a voluntary standard for retrofitting older buildings and participating in regional organics composting.

Councillor Sue-Heaton Sherstobitoff says she’s 100% behind the 100% Renewable Energy Plan, adding that the city has already been working towards these goals for a number of years.

She says with the year 2050 only 29 years away, she wonders what the next generations could face if nothing was being put in place at all.

Councillor Florio Vassilikakis commends the EcoSociety for their hard work and says he appreciates how the plan breaks down focus points for change.

He lists passenger vehicles as one example with commercial vehicles further down the road, adding home construction is another big focus.

The Village of Kaslo was the first of nine participants to adopt the plan, recently followed by Warfield.