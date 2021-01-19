Castlegar City Councillors Share Community Messaging

Castlegar city councillors are sharing community messaging following last week's resignation of Mayor Bruno Tassone.

The city says it's been a difficult year for the whole community and emotions are high amid the pandemic and more, but a lot has been accomplished and the 2019-2023 Strategic Plan is still in council's line of sight.

Council thanks outgoing Mayor Tassone and has some individual messages:

Councillor Bergen Price recalls Bruno's supportiveness when he first joined the table, adding he always allowed councillors to speak freely and was always available.

Councillor Dan Rye says he's saddened by the decision to resign and thanks him for his dedication while Councillor Sue-Heaton-Sherstobitoff also thanks him for his six years of service.

Councillor Florio Vassilakakis thanks Bruno for his dedication to public service and passion for the city, adding while they disagreed on some topics they also collaborated on tremendous successes.

Councillor Maria McFaddin recalls Bruno being the first to approach her, ask how she was doing and if anything was needed when she was initially elected, adding his passion and sacrifice for the community cannot be denied.

Lastly, Councillor Cherryl MacLeod calls Bruno an exemplary councillor and mayor, stating he led in a kind, compassionate and caring manor.

City objectives for this year include hosting a by-election, completing Phase 2 of the Columbia Avenue Redevelopment Project, creating a Downtown Area Plan and Housing Strategy as well as celebrating the city's 75th anniversary.

Last night city council endorsed the West Kootenay 100% Renewable Energy Plan; we'll have more on that soon.