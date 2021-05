The City of Castlegar's 2021 Tax Rates Bylaw was adopted at Monday's Special Meeting.

The Bylaw is seeing a 3.88% general tax increase for all classes except Major Industry, which is jumping by 5.96%.

Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff says this year's budget deliberations weren't easy, and commends staff’s hard work.

Total revenue collected through taxes this year is set for about $8.9 million.