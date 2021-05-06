Castlegar Council Approves 2020 Audited Financial Statements

The City of Castlegar's annual financial audit was presented to Council at the Monday, May 3rd, regular meeting.

While the pandemic has impacted everyone, for The City of Castlegar that comes at a roughly $1.34 million revenue decrease through 2020.

The airport alone saw revenue over $905,000 dollars below the budget.

The water and sewer utilities fund saw $214,000 revenue, about $60,000 above budget due to building permit revenue.

The City also saw lower investment income due to property tax penalty reductions, a due date deferral and more.

Almost $1.1-million was recovered through a COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant, and the Accounting Firm on the job says the 2020 financial statements are presented fairly.