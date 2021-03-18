Castlegar Council Discusses Charging Station Proposal

A Development Variance Permit application went to Castlegar city council this week for discussion and consideration; so far there's a taste to see it progress.

A developer aims to remove one of the 275 parking spaces from the North end of the Canadian Tire parking lot at 2000 Columbia Avenue to accommodate six Tesla supercharging stations and two generic electric vehicle chargers.

Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff expressed her support as well as Councillor Dan Rye, who adds he is interested in working to protect and beautify the surrounding landscaping.

This request also supports the City’s 2019-2023 Strategic Priorities goal of having 100% renewable energy by the year 2050.

Council is set to decide on approval of the permit on March 29th.