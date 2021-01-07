Castlegar Council Discusses Curbside Organics Collection

With Curbside Organics Collection on the horizon for Castlegar and RDCK residents, the city is working to reinstate their support for the program.

Staff is suggesting council support a joint-funding application with the Regional District, commit to funding the city's share for the program, and commit to having curbside organics collection in place by April 2022.

This after council supported the Regional District's continued pursuit to set-up a region-wide program back in May, 2019.

Councillor Maria McFaddin has some concerns around collection bins, and specifically regarding who the responsibility of cleaning and up-keeping the bins would land on.

She says if the bins aren’t being regularly cleaned it could lead to more community bear problems.

Councillor Dan Rye says the program could spell quite the learning process for residents with the yard waste facility closing to offset costs.

He says some other communities offer chipping programs that see companies visit neighbourhoods to get rid of larger yard-waste items for residents.

The currently proposed schedule for 2022 is organics collection weekly, with garbage and recycling bi-weekly.

Final adoption for the city is set for Monday, January 11th.