Castlegar Council Discusses Proposed Cannabis Cultivation Facility

Castlegar city council is forwarding a proposed micro-cannabis cultivation facility to the public engagement process, with dates for a hearing just around the corner.

The proposed development for 1370 Forest Road is 598 square meters and staff recommended giving the item first reading to allow residents a head start to begin gathering feedback.

Councillor Florio Vassilakakis says he doesn't even support spending any more time on the matter.

He says the city is already dealing with the south sewage treatment plant and working to remedy related odors in that same neighbourhood, adding the proposed facility not only poses more concern for odor complaints but also doesn’t fit the zoning.

Staff's report acknowledges the development is not currently permitted in the light industrial zone.

Mayor Bruno Tassone says the developer has spent a lot money already and staff has committed a lot of time, plus council doesn’t have all the information or know how the impacted neighbourhood feels yet, adding it’s important council does their due diligence as they would with other proposals.

Two councillors, Vassilakakis and McFaddin, opposed the motion.