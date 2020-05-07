Castlegar council votes to open park restrooms

The City of Castlegar is opening park-restrooms to the public in accordance with provincial guidelines.

The washrooms weren't opened following the winter season as there weren’t any clear direction for disinfection requirements, but the province has since released cleaning guidelines for public spaces.

Chief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow says the restrooms are widely used, part of the impetus for opening them being for the venerable population; in discussion with community agencies opening facilities at Millennium and Kinsmen were made a priority.

A lengthy debate on cleaning schedules eventually saw Kinnaird Park added to the motion as well.

Councillor Florio Vassilikakis says what's important is getting the restrooms online to begin with as time frames for cleaning can be re-visited later on, and fluctuating provincial recommendations may impact the schedule anyways.

Council adopted a motion opening the restrooms at Millennium, Kinsmen, and Kinnaird Park, as well as opening the Sani-Dump located by the Chamber of Commerce.