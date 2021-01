(Image provided by Facebook)

One name is already being thrown in the hat ahead of a City of Castlegar by-election.

Castlegar Councillor Florio Vassilakakis took to Facebook yesterday, January 29th, announcing his intentions to fill outgoing Mayor Bruno Tassone's position.

The City has yet to officially schedule or announce dates for the by-election.

The EZ Rock Newsroom has reached out for further comment.