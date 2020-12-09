Castlegar Doctor Shares COVID-19 Story

A Castlegar Family Doctor diagnosed with COVID-19 is writing to West Kootenay newspapers with hopes to get some value out of her illness.

Doctor Megan Taylor says she doesn't know where she contracted the virus and she certainly followed the rules, but there is a reason the virus has caused a global pandemic.

She says any symptoms warrant a COVID-19 test and you shouldn't assume you're simply experiencing allergies or asthma; if you know someone who catches the virus, be kind, viruses spread and no protection method is perfect

Doctor Taylor says if you need medical care, don't be afraid of burdening the system, adding that when you get your test you need to isolate until your results come back.

She urges the public to follow Doctor Henry's orders and avoiding visiting with others through the holidays.