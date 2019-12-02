Castlegar getting ready to hand out Good Samaritan Award

It's time to acknowledge deserving individuals in the community with the City of Castlegar's annual Good Samaritan Award.

Communications Manager Bree Seabrook says the award aims to acknowledge people that perform public service acts that often go unnoticed or without thanks or payment.

The winner is picked during the December 16th regular city council meeting.

The winner gets 2-hundred-50-dollars to their local charity of choice, and they also get their name added to the City's Good Samaritan bench at City Hall.

Email submissions to www.goodsamaritan@castlegar.ca or drop them off at City Hall by December 10th.