Castlegar Hospice Executive Director Receives Provincial Award

(Image provided by Castlegar Hospice Society)

The Executive Director of the Castlegar Hospice Society is being recognized at a provincial level for improving health care delivery services through virtual reality.

Suzanne Lehbauer says she's receiving a BC Health Care Award of Merit for Health Care Hero for the Virtual Realty Program, which she calls her baby, through the 14th annual BC Health Care Awards.

She says the program is utilized to bring end-of-life wishes to palliative patients by letting them experience something on their bucket list like climbing the Alps, exploring on an African safari, re-living memories or even attending family gatherings.

Lehbauer says it's wonderful to get provincial recognition, especially of this caliber and calls this a win for hospices all across the region as rural hospices aren't often recognized for the amount of work that really happens.

She says she’s especially proud as many local hospices, plus others from across Canada and the US, are now using the program while some are also using statistics Lehbauer put together to create their own programs.

Nominations went out in February but Lehbauer didn't hear the news until October because of the pandemic; the announcement was finally made last month.