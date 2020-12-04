Castlegar Hospital Foundation Raises Funds for Medical Equipment

(Image provided by Facebook)

Today, December 4th, is pledge day for the Light Up The Hospitals Campaign and the Castlegar and District Hospital Foundation is raising funds for new medical equipment.

Office Manager Stefanie Zaytsoff says this year the Castlegar Foundation has their eyes set on two devices; a Laryngoscope-Glidescope and an UltraSound Bladder Scanner.

As she explains, the Glidescope is used for difficult airway management and provides better visualization of the throat to support placing breathing-assistance tubes.

The bladder scanner performs quick and non-invasive scans of the bladder, reflecting sound waves from the patient to the scanner to help with diagnosis.

Zaytsoff says fundraising started off strong this year with a lot of local support, adding thr Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign set them off to a great start with a $4500 boost to their goal.

You can donate at the foundation's website, by mail, by drop-off, or if you have questions you can call ahead.