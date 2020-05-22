Castlegar kicks off Open Streets pilot project

Castlegar city council is kicking off a new Open Streets pilot project to allow local businesses to use private and city-owned space to expand operations outdoors in support of physical distancing measures.

One of council’s biggest debates during Tuesday’s discussion was whether or not to allow mobile vendors.

Councillor Rye says putting competition against restaurants during this time may be a mistake.

Councillor McFaddin says on the flip side, the community would normally be losing revenue at this time anyway to people travelling to fairs and eating at food trucks.

Council agreed to restrict mobile-vendor participation and waived some parking, sign and highway encroachment and business licensing enforcement for the pilot's duration.

The six month pilot project is in place until October 31st, after which businesses will need to dismantle all improvements made during this period.

Read more at castlegar.ca/openstreets