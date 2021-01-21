Castlegar Man Charged Following Thefts From Unlocked Vehicles

Criminal charges have been approved against a 41-year old Castlegar man after RCMP had responded to an increase in property stolen from unlocked motor vehicles through last March and April.

Investigators also found the suspect has used the credit cards allegedly stolen during the reported thefts.

41-year old Kristian Erb was arrested yesterday, January 20th, and has been charged with four counts of theft of a credit card, four counts of fraudulently using a credit card, and two counts of possessing stolen property under $5000.

He's since been released on condition to appear in court February 10th.