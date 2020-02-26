Castlegar Man claims he was “Trumped” at a local Coffee Shop

A 72 year old retired painter from Castlegar says he has been barred from a downtown coffee shop after wearing a Donald Trump hat in the establishment.

Dale Wright claims a staff member took offense to his choice of head-wear and asked him to leave and not return.

Wright says he wasn’t hurting anyone or causing any problems and should be allowed to express his views.

He staged a Wednesday morning protest outside the shop.

The owner of the Humble Bean Coffee Company says they didn’t object to the hat but asked Wright to leave because his political views could be offensive to other customers.