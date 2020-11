A five month investigation into two house fires on Yew Street has led to arson charges against a Castlegar man.

26 year old Jonathan Mcallister is out on strict bail conditions with a court appearance set for January 13th in Castlegar.

Both houses in the June 5th blaze were gutted when flames jumped to the neighbouring residence.

No one was home at one house while those inside the second impacted structure were able to get out safely.